Over 200 nurses who work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center continue the long battle of contract negotiations with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Over 200 nurses who work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center continue the long battle of contract negotiations with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.More>>
With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season.
With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season.More>>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More>>
Members of the Longmeadow Fire Department rescued a 35-year-old man who dove into shallow water in the Connecticut River on Sunday.
Members of the Longmeadow Fire Department rescued a 35-year-old man who dove into shallow water in the Connecticut River on Sunday.More>>
The mother of a young boy who was found wandering around alone in Chicopee on Saturday has been located.
The mother of a young boy who was found wandering around alone in Chicopee on Saturday has been located.More>>
A Chicopee man was arrested Sunday morning after he led police on a brief chase near the Holyoke Mall.
A Chicopee man was arrested Sunday morning after he led police on a brief chase near the Holyoke Mall.More>>
Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.
Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.More>>
We will see scattered showers and downpours move through the region through this evening before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a similar story Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each afternoon. T
We will see scattered showers and downpours move through the region through this evening before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a similar story Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each afternoon. TMore>>
It’s that time of the year when leaving your pet behind in a car by itself could be extremely dangerous.
It’s that time of the year when leaving your pet behind in a car by itself could be extremely dangerous.More>>
More arrests made at Kinder Morgan pipeline extension project in Sandisfield. This time, State Police say...
More arrests made at Kinder Morgan pipeline extension project in Sandisfield. This time, State Police say...More>>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More>>
Longmeadow police arrested a man from Springfield during a traffic stop Saturday night.
Longmeadow police arrested a man from Springfield during a traffic stop Saturday night.More>>
A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station.
A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station.More>>
A Holyoke woman was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder against her husband’s alleged rape victim.
A Holyoke woman was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder against her husband’s alleged rape victim.More>>
County government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes feared buried in landslide.
County government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes feared buried in landslide.More>>
Springfield fire crews quickly extinguished a fire that started inside a third floor bedroom at an apartment building on White Street. Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News they arrived to the scene just before 4 p.m. Luckily, no one was hurt but the fire caused $80,000 in damage and now a mother and her two children have been displaced. Fire crews are investigating the cause but Leger said the fire was not deemed suspicious. The Amer... More>>
Emergency crews are on scene of a pole down in Holyoke that has left wires in the road forcing police to shut down the area to traffic.
Emergency crews are on scene of a pole down in Holyoke that has left wires in the road forcing police to shut down the area to traffic.More>>
Golf fans in Agawam were star struck after professional golfer Bubba Watson stopped by the Crestview Country Club on Saturday. Bubba made an appearance to show his support for the Chris Corgan Memorial golf tournament. Chris Corgan was born and raised in western Massachusetts and had a passion for golf throughout his whole life. He attended American International College to become a physical therapist but sadly passed away 21 years ago due to a heart condition. The tour... More>>
Heavy downpours rolled through the western Mass. region late this morning...
Heavy downpours rolled through the western Mass. region late this morning...More>>
Do you recognize this woman? If so, Sturbridge police want to hear from you. She allegedly stole hundreds of dollars ...
Do you recognize this woman? If so, Sturbridge police want to hear from you. She allegedly stole hundreds of dollars ...More>>
The 4th annual Gold Star Run hosted by the Honor and Remember Massachusetts Chapter is holding a motorcycle ride today.
The 4th annual Gold Star Run hosted by the Honor and Remember Massachusetts Chapter is holding a motorcycle ride today.More>>
It’s three years in the making. The Ray Ash public pool in Chicopee will open its gates for all that good time summer fun.
It’s three years in the making. The Ray Ash public pool in Chicopee will open its gates for all that good time summer fun.More>>
Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend. More>>
Hampden Fire Dept. has now hired three full-time firefighters, following voters appropriating 226-thousand dollars to transform Hampden’s all-volunteer department into a call department last month.
Hampden Fire Dept. has now hired three full-time firefighters, following voters appropriating 226-thousand dollars to transform Hampden’s all-volunteer department into a call department last month.More>>
After more than 40 years, Union Station in Springfield finally reopens. It joins other developments coming to town in an effort to revitalize the city.
After more than 40 years, Union Station in Springfield finally reopens. It joins other developments coming to town in an effort to revitalize the city.More>>
One person is in custody following a bank robbery in Chicopee.
One person is in custody following a bank robbery in Chicopee.More>>
Months after a train collided with a Longmeadow DPW truck, killing the driver, the town is making moves toward safety equipment. The DPW installed a temporary road blockage Friday morning, while the plan for more permanent safety equipment is in the works.
Months after a train collided with a Longmeadow DPW truck, killing the driver, the town is making moves toward safety equipment. The DPW installed a temporary road blockage Friday morning, while the plan for more permanent safety equipment is in the works.More>>
The historic rebirth of Union Station begins this weekend. After more than 40 years, the station will soon be back open and all of Springfield is joining in to celebrate.
The historic rebirth of Union Station begins this weekend. After more than 40 years, the station will soon be back open and all of Springfield is joining in to celebrate.More>>
Four suspected drug dealers were arrested in Springfield today following a surveillance in Springfield’s North End.
Four suspected drug dealers were arrested in Springfield today following a surveillance in Springfield’s North End.More>>
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >>
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Atlanta twice.More >>
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >>
Two restaurants are a total loss after a fire in DeKalb County Friday.More >>
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >>
Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks.More >>
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >>
A witness captured flames and smoke after a plane crashed in Cobb County on Friday.More >>
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >>
Video after plane crash in Cobb County. (Video from @zzirNemus on Twitter).More >>
Raw video was captured by a CBS46 viewer at the scene of a carjacking a crash in midtown Atlanta.More >>
Raw video was captured by a CBS46 viewer at the scene of a carjacking a crash in midtown Atlanta.More >>
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] Troup County police has provided raw video of a shootout between a man and one of its deputies.More >>
[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED] Troup County police has provided raw video of a shootout between a man and one of its deputies.More >>
The mother of a young boy who was found wandering around alone in Chicopee on Saturday has been located.More >>
The mother of a young boy who was found wandering around alone in Chicopee on Saturday has been located.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
Tyler Newman's Facebook post on June 20 has gone viral, and he begins by saying, "I have never really witnessed sexual harassment and/or 'rape culture' until today with Smoky Crossing Apartments."More >>
"Don't be a dummy" is what State police said about one driver who was caught with a plastic passenger while driving in the HOV lane.More >>
"Don't be a dummy" is what State police said about one driver who was caught with a plastic passenger while driving in the HOV lane.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead.More >>
As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead.More >>
Some daring deer approached a group of hunters in central Indiana and one was so unafraid that it licked the barrel of a shotgun and allowed one of the men to stroke its neck.More >>
Some daring deer approached a group of hunters in central Indiana and one was so unafraid that it licked the barrel of a shotgun and allowed one of the men to stroke its neck.More >>
A 10-year-old California girl swallowed a quarter after attempting a coin trick she’d seen magician Criss Angel do in a video posted to YouTube.More >>
A 10-year-old California girl swallowed a quarter after attempting a coin trick she’d seen magician Criss Angel do in a video posted to YouTube.More >>
It’s the Gronk heard ‘round the world. For White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, it was a normal day answering questions for reporters. However, during the briefing Spicer got a little help from Patriot’s star Rob Gronkowski.More >>
It’s the Gronk heard ‘round the world. For White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, it was a normal day answering questions for reporters. However, during the briefing Spicer got a little help from Patriot’s star Rob Gronkowski.More >>
Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a "Unicorn Frappuccino." The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste.More >>
Starbucks is calling a limited-time beverage that changes colors and flavors with a stir of the straw a "Unicorn Frappuccino." The chain says the drink was inspired by the trend of unicorn-themed food online and starts out purple with a sweet and fruity taste.More >>
|Scared of clowns? Try to watch the creepy trailer for the new movie "It" without flinching.
|Scared of clowns? Try to watch the creepy trailer for the new movie "It" without flinching.
Bob Dylan opened about his music and songwriting and discussed his relationships with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and others in a rare and lengthy interview posted to his website Wednesday.More >>
Bob Dylan opened about his music and songwriting and discussed his relationships with Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and others in a rare and lengthy interview posted to his website Wednesday.More >>
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency administrator said Thursday he does not believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming -- a stance at odds with leading climate scientists.More >>
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency administrator said Thursday he does not believe that carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming -- a stance at odds with leading climate scientists.More >>
Enter to win a Backyard BBQ with Big Y!More >>
Enter to win a Backyard BBQ with Big Y!More >>
Free Creative Spaces issue! How to organize anything, hidden storage, mix in metals, and more!More >>
Free Creative Spaces issue! How to organize anything, hidden storage, mix in metals, and more!More >>
Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and traffic information while on the go. Download the NEW Western Mass News app!More >>
Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and traffic information while on the go. Download the NEW Western Mass News app!More >>
Take a look as Western Mass News travels across the area to check out what's brewing.More >>
Take a look as Western Mass News travels across the area to check out what's brewing.More >>
It's about your family, your health, fashion, food, fun, and more! Tune in for Better Western Mass weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on ABC40.More >>
It's about your family, your health, fashion, food, fun, and more! Tune in for Better Western Mass weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on ABC40.More >>
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.More >>
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.More >>
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >>
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >>
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >>
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >>
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >>
Eager to help local leaders bypass Washington, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million for a new contest that encourages the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.More >>
Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition.More >>
Before you light the fuse this Fourth of July, learn how fireworks morphed into an American tradition.More >>
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >>
Bruno Mars has opened the 2017 BET Award dancing and playing in synchronization with his band the Hooligans to a performance of "Perm."More >>
There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.More >>
There are talks about bringing in a new press secretary and conflicting accounts from the White House about how much sway Spicer will have in picking his potential successor.More >>
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >>
The Hong Kong Crown Colony was founded on January 26, 1841, when Britain's Union Flag was raised over Possession Point, a then unremarkable headland in Southern China. Its new rulers in London weren't so impressed by their acquisition, with Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston famously denouncing it as a "barren rock with nary a house upon it" that would never "be a mart for trade."More >>
Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER
After being closed for decades and several years of rehab, Springfield's transportation hub - Union Station - reopens to the public. Check out some pictures of the construction and the finished product.More >>
After being closed for decades and several years of rehab, Springfield's transportation hub - Union Station - reopens to the public. Check out some pictures of the construction and the finished product.More >>
SLIDESHOW: From bears and moose to bobcats and hummingbirds, Western Mass. is home to a lot of wildlife. Here's a collection of photos viewers took on trips and from their own backyards.More >>
SLIDESHOW: From bears and moose to bobcats and hummingbirds, Western Mass. is home to a lot of wildlife. Here's a collection of photos viewers took on trips and from their own backyards.More >>
When it comes time to put injured raptor birds in the right hands, police departments turn to one Conway man to keep them healthy and keep them safe.More >>
When it comes time to put injured raptor birds in the right hands, police departments turn to one Conway man to keep them healthy and keep them safe.More >>
Monday, April 3 marked the start of the 2017 season for the Boston Red Sox. Check out these pictures from Fenway.More >>
Monday, April 3 marked the start of the 2017 season for the Boston Red Sox. Check out these pictures from Fenway.More >>
On Wednesday, the remains of Korean War veteran U.S. Army Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. returned home for a final time. Check out some pictures as people paused and pay their respects to the fallen soldier.More >>
On Wednesday, the remains of Korean War veteran U.S. Army Cpl. Jules Hauterman Jr. returned home for a final time. Check out some pictures as people paused and pay their respects to the fallen soldier.More >>
Local and state leaders, along with construction crews and MGM officials, celebrated the topping off of MGM Springfield in the city's South End. Check out some of the pictures from Wednesday's event.More >>
Local and state leaders, along with construction crews and MGM officials, celebrated the topping off of MGM Springfield in the city's South End. Check out some of the pictures from Wednesday's event.More >>
SLIDESHOW: The website 24/7 Wall St. said it identified the best paying cities for women. Check out the top ten cities.More >>
SLIDESHOW: The website 24/7 Wall St. said it identified the best paying cities for women. Check out the top ten cities.More >>
After being closed for nearly two decades, the Old Chapel at UMass Amherst has reopened following a massive renovation project. Check out some of the pictures!More >>
After being closed for nearly two decades, the Old Chapel at UMass Amherst has reopened following a massive renovation project. Check out some of the pictures!More >>
Thursday, March 23 marked National Puppy Day. Check out these snaps of some adorable photogenic pups.More >>
Thursday, March 23 marked National Puppy Day. Check out these snaps of some adorable photogenic pups.More >>
A major winter storm made its way to New England on March 14. Check out some pictures from across western Massachusetts.More >>
A major winter storm made its way to New England on March 14. Check out some pictures from across western Massachusetts.More >>
Baxley Police identify 2 suspects after restaurant assaultMore >>
Baxley Police identify 2 suspects after restaurant assaultMore >>
Updating your technology could be good for your phone, computer, or tablet, but you must always pay attention. Stan Prager from GoGeeks in East Longmeadow joined Better Western Mass to explain why.More >>
Updating your technology could be good for your phone, computer, or tablet, but you must always pay attention. Stan Prager from GoGeeks in East Longmeadow joined Better Western Mass to explain why.More >>
A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station.More >>
A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station.More >>
Showers and a thunderstorm possibleMore >>
Showers and a thunderstorm possibleMore >>