CHECK IT OUT Schedule of fireworks displays across the area Friday, June 23, 2017 6:04 PM EDT Updated: With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season. More>>

Diving accident on CT River leaves man in critical condition Image Courtesy: Longmeadow FD Facebook page Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:01 PM EDT Updated: Members of the Longmeadow Fire Department rescued a 35-year-old man who dove into shallow water in the Connecticut River on Sunday. More>>

Chicopee police locate mother of found 4-year-old boy (photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department) Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:30 PM EDT Updated: The mother of a young boy who was found wandering around alone in Chicopee on Saturday has been located. More>>

Chicopee man arrested after chase, K9 search near Holyoke mall (Western Mass News file photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:53 PM EDT Updated: A Chicopee man was arrested Sunday morning after he led police on a brief chase near the Holyoke Mall. More>>

Travelers Championship Spieth wins 2017 Travelers Championship Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:48 PM EDT Updated: Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening. More>>

First Warning Weather Showers possible this evening. A seasonable but unsettled start to the week Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:07 PM EDT Updated: We will see scattered showers and downpours move through the region through this evening before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a similar story Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each afternoon. T More>>

Hadley police see spike in dogs left unattended in cars Image Courtesy: Hadley PD Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: It’s that time of the year when leaving your pet behind in a car by itself could be extremely dangerous. More>>

More arrests at Kinder Morgan pipeline project in Sandisfield (Western Mass News file photo) Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:17 PM EDT Updated: More arrests made at Kinder Morgan pipeline extension project in Sandisfield. This time, State Police say... More>>

WATCH: Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags ride (Source: Loren Lent / Facebook) Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:36 PM EDT Updated: Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported. More>>

Springfield man arrested during traffic stop in Longmeadow Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:28 PM EDT Updated: Longmeadow police arrested a man from Springfield during a traffic stop Saturday night. More>>

Celebration kicks off Union Station grand opening weekend (Western Mass News file photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:43 PM EDT Updated: A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station. More>>

Holyoke woman arraigned for alleged plan to murder rape victim (Image Courtesy: MGN Online) Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:30 PM EDT Updated: A Holyoke woman was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder against her husband’s alleged rape victim. More>>

Over 120 people buried by massive southwest China landslide Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:02 PM EDT Updated: County government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes feared buried in landslide. More>>

Bedroom fire leaves mother and 2 children displaced Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:52 PM EDT Updated: Springfield fire crews quickly extinguished a fire that started inside a third floor bedroom at an apartment building on White Street. Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News they arrived to the scene just before 4 p.m. Luckily, no one was hurt but the fire caused $80,000 in damage and now a mother and her two children have been displaced. Fire crews are investigating the cause but Leger said the fire was not deemed suspicious. The Amer... More>>

Crews continue to repair transformer pole in Holyoke Western Mass News Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:18 PM EDT Updated: Emergency crews are on scene of a pole down in Holyoke that has left wires in the road forcing police to shut down the area to traffic. More>>

Pro golfer Bubba Watson shows support for local golf tournament Western Mass News Photo Saturday, June 24, 2017 5:13 PM EDT Updated: Golf fans in Agawam were star struck after professional golfer Bubba Watson stopped by the Crestview Country Club on Saturday. Bubba made an appearance to show his support for the Chris Corgan Memorial golf tournament. Chris Corgan was born and raised in western Massachusetts and had a passion for golf throughout his whole life. He attended American International College to become a physical therapist but sadly passed away 21 years ago due to a heart condition. The tour... More>>

Power outages reported in Franklin County (photo MGN-Online) Saturday, June 24, 2017 1:01 PM EDT Updated: Heavy downpours rolled through the western Mass. region late this morning... More>>

Sturbridge police seek Shaw's suspect who used "sleight-of-hand deception" (photos Sturbridge Police Department) Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:36 AM EDT Updated: Do you recognize this woman? If so, Sturbridge police want to hear from you. She allegedly stole hundreds of dollars ... More>>

4th annual Gold Star Run being held today in Holyoke (photo MGN-Online) Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:58 AM EDT Updated: The 4th annual Gold Star Run hosted by the Honor and Remember Massachusetts Chapter is holding a motorcycle ride today. More>>

Ray Ash public pool opening today in Chicopee (Western Mass News photo) Saturday, June 24, 2017 6:52 AM EDT Updated: It’s three years in the making. The Ray Ash public pool in Chicopee will open its gates for all that good time summer fun. More>>

Sweet song by Al Capone being sold at auction Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend. More>>

Hampden Fire Dept. hires three full time firefighters Friday, June 23, 2017 10:40 PM EDT Updated: Hampden Fire Dept. has now hired three full-time firefighters, following voters appropriating 226-thousand dollars to transform Hampden’s all-volunteer department into a call department last month. More>>

Local businesses optimistic about Springfield redevelopment (Western Mass News file photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 9:27 PM EDT Updated: After more than 40 years, Union Station in Springfield finally reopens. It joins other developments coming to town in an effort to revitalize the city. More>>

Arrest made following Chicopee bank robbery (Western Mass News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 5:47 PM EDT Updated: One person is in custody following a bank robbery in Chicopee. More>>

EXCLUSIVE Temporary safety equipment installed following deadly railroad crash (Western Mass News photo) Friday, June 23, 2017 5:28 PM EDT Updated: Months after a train collided with a Longmeadow DPW truck, killing the driver, the town is making moves toward safety equipment. The DPW installed a temporary road blockage Friday morning, while the plan for more permanent safety equipment is in the works. More>>