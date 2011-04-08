Massachusetts News, Weather, Photos, Events - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Nurses at Baystate Franklin locked out during planned strikes

Over 200 nurses who work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center continue the long battle of contract negotiations with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Schedule of fireworks displays across the area

With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season.

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go' Video included

Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.

Diving accident on CT River leaves man in critical condition

Image Courtesy: Longmeadow FD Facebook page Image Courtesy: Longmeadow FD Facebook page
Members of the Longmeadow Fire Department rescued a 35-year-old man who dove into shallow water in the Connecticut River on Sunday.

Chicopee police locate mother of found 4-year-old boy

(photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department) (photo courtesy Chicopee Police Department)
The mother of a young boy who was found wandering around alone in Chicopee on Saturday has been located.

Chicopee man arrested after chase, K9 search near Holyoke mall

(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
 A Chicopee man was arrested Sunday morning after he led police on a brief chase near the Holyoke Mall. 

Travelers Championship

Spieth wins 2017 Travelers Championship Video included

Jordan Spieth won the 2017 Travelers Championship after a playoff on Sunday evening.  

First Warning Weather

Showers possible this evening. A seasonable but unsettled start to the week

We will see scattered showers and downpours move through the region through this evening before skies become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a similar story Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms each afternoon. T 

Hadley police see spike in dogs left unattended in cars

Image Courtesy: Hadley PD Image Courtesy: Hadley PD
It’s that time of the year when leaving your pet behind in a car by itself could be extremely dangerous. 

More arrests at Kinder Morgan pipeline project in Sandisfield

(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
More arrests made at Kinder Morgan pipeline extension project in Sandisfield. This time, State Police say...

WATCH: Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags ride

(Source: Loren Lent / Facebook) (Source: Loren Lent / Facebook)
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.

Springfield man arrested during traffic stop in Longmeadow

Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD
Longmeadow police arrested a man from Springfield during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Celebration kicks off Union Station grand opening weekend

(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
A celebration marks a new beginning for the restored Springfield Union Station. 

Holyoke woman arraigned for alleged plan to murder rape victim

(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
A Holyoke woman was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder against her husband’s alleged rape victim. 

Over 120 people buried by massive southwest China landslide

County government in southwestern China says around 100 people from 40 homes feared buried in landslide.

Bedroom fire leaves mother and 2 children displaced

Image Courtesy: Springfield FD Image Courtesy: Springfield FD
Springfield fire crews quickly extinguished a fire that started inside a third floor bedroom at an apartment building on White Street. Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News they arrived to the scene just before 4 p.m. Luckily, no one was hurt but the fire caused $80,000 in damage and now a mother and her two children have been displaced. Fire crews are investigating the cause but Leger said the fire was not deemed suspicious. The Amer... More>>

Crews continue to repair transformer pole in Holyoke

Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
Emergency crews are on scene of a pole down in Holyoke that has left wires in the road forcing police to shut down the area to traffic. 

Pro golfer Bubba Watson shows support for local golf tournament

Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
Golf fans in Agawam were star struck after professional golfer Bubba Watson stopped by the Crestview Country Club on Saturday. Bubba made an appearance to show his support for the Chris Corgan Memorial golf tournament. Chris Corgan was born and raised in western Massachusetts and had a passion for golf throughout his whole life. He attended American International College to become a physical therapist but sadly passed away 21 years ago due to a heart condition.  The tour... More>>

Power outages reported in Franklin County

(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
Heavy downpours rolled through the western Mass. region late this morning...

Sturbridge police seek Shaw's suspect who used "sleight-of-hand deception"

(photos Sturbridge Police Department) (photos Sturbridge Police Department)
Do you recognize this woman?  If so, Sturbridge police want to hear from you.    She allegedly stole hundreds of dollars ...

4th annual Gold Star Run being held today in Holyoke

(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
The 4th annual Gold Star Run hosted by the Honor and Remember Massachusetts Chapter is holding a motorcycle ride today.

Ray Ash public pool opening today in Chicopee

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
It’s three years in the making. The Ray Ash public pool in Chicopee will open its gates for all that good time summer fun. 

Sweet song by Al Capone being sold at auction

Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend. More>>

Hampden Fire Dept. hires three full time firefighters

Hampden Fire Dept. has now hired three full-time firefighters, following voters appropriating 226-thousand dollars to transform Hampden’s all-volunteer department into a call department last month.

Local businesses optimistic about Springfield redevelopment

(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
After more than 40 years, Union Station in Springfield finally reopens. It joins other developments coming to town in an effort to revitalize the city. 

Arrest made following Chicopee bank robbery

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
One person is in custody following a bank robbery in Chicopee.

Temporary safety equipment installed following deadly railroad crash

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
Months after a train collided with a Longmeadow DPW truck, killing the driver, the town is making moves toward safety equipment. The DPW installed a temporary road blockage Friday morning, while the plan for more permanent safety equipment is in the works.

Springfield prepares for grand re-opening of Union Station

(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
The historic rebirth of Union Station begins this weekend. After more than 40 years, the station will soon be back open and all of Springfield is joining in to celebrate.

Springfield Police arrest four drug dealers in North End

Four suspected drug dealers were arrested in Springfield today following a surveillance in Springfield’s North End.

  • Why Illinois could soon receive a 'junk' credit rating

    Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.

  • Recalls, settlements bankrupt airbag maker

    Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people. 

  • Tourist boat sinks near Colombian city

    Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.

    Celebrating Union Station

    After being closed for decades and several years of rehab, Springfield's transportation hub - Union Station - reopens to the public.  Check out some pictures of the construction and the finished product.

    Western Mass. Wildlife

    SLIDESHOW: From bears and moose to bobcats and hummingbirds, Western Mass. is home to a lot of wildlife. Here's a collection of photos viewers took on trips and from their own backyards.

    Conway man caring for injured bald eagles

    When it comes time to put injured raptor birds in the right hands, police departments turn to one Conway man to keep them healthy and keep them safe.

