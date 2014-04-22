Western Mass native crosses the finish line one year later - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Western Mass native crosses the finish line one year later

Posted:
Kristen Mellis of Western Mass was at mile 24 last year when the Boston Marathon officially shut down after the two bombs exploded. She vowed to return and this year, she has a Boston Marathon medal around her neck. 
