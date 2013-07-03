Chicopee River drowning victim identified - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee River drowning victim identified

A ten year old girl who drowned in the Chicopee River in Springfield has been identified at Kahdro Abdi. Police say she was walking with her family near a shallow portion of the river and fell in.
