Contact Western Mass News

If you have a story idea or a breaking news tip, contact us at (413) 733-4040 or email tips@westernmassnews.com



If you have a comment or question, email our Station Manager at john.hesslein@westernmassnews.com



If you wish to advertise with us, contact Sales at (413) 733-4040 or email salesinquiries@westernmassnews.com.

To contact specific departments via email:

Celebrates

Every weekday morning, Western Mass News, along with our friends at Yankee Candle, look to celebrate the special occasions in your life. If you have something you would like to recognize, send it along to celebrate@westernmassnews.com.

Online Calendar

If you would like to list a community event on our online calendar, you can CLICK HERE to submit that information.

For immediate Closed Captioning Concerns, Please Contact Our Captioning Hotline:

Phone: 413-733-4040

Fax: 413-781-5733

Email: CaptionsWGGB@Meredith.com



We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.



Written Closed Captioning Complaints Should Be Directed To The Following:

Gary Rivest

Captioning Coordinator

WGGB/WSHM

1300 Liberty Street

Springfield, MA 01104

Phone: 413-733-4040 x118

Fax: 413-781-5733

Email: CaptionsWGGB@Meredith.com



With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.