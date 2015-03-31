It was early February 1978 and weather forecasters were predicting a Nor'easter to barrel up the coast. At the time, Dan Brown was only four years old, but even at such a young age, he remembers being excited for the anticipation of the prospects of a huge snowstorm. Of course, this storm will forever be known as the 'Blizzard of '78' and from that time on, Dan was hooked.



As a boy growing up in the Boston area, he would track everything from a feeble sea breeze to a potential blizzard. However, it was a long road from his young days of pretending to be a weatherman in his parent's basement, where he would set up his "weather center" to being an on-air meteorologist on Western Mass News.



Dan grew up in Lynn and graduated from Salem State University. After working in the "real world" for a few years, he realized he would not be happy professionally unless he was working in weather.



It was then that Dan decided to go back to school for Meteorology. Having never left the Boston area, he packed up his bags and headed to Mississippi State University where he received his masters in Geosciences with a concentration in Meteorology.



Shortly after graduation he landed his first weather job at the ABC affiliate in Binghamton, N.Y. He worked there as the weekend Meteorologist for nine months before coming to Western Mass. News in September 2002.



Since joining Western Mass. News, Dan has forecast every aspect of weather from the 2011 June 1st tornado to the October snowstorm. He is now working as the morning meteorologist, the fastest growing morning show in the area and has been forecasting for Western Mass News for almost 15 years.



Dan lives in East Longmeadow and is an avid Boston sports fan. He enjoys running, working out and competes in many area road races, including the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day 10K, which he has run for the past 14 years. He also ran the Hartford Marathon in 2015 and plans to run it again this fall.



Copyright 2015. Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

