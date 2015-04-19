2017 marks Dave Madsen's 47th year in broadcasting and 25th anniversary with Western Mass News.

Madsen came to Western Mass News in 1992 after spending twelve years with WWLP-TV. He began his broadcasting career in 1970 with WMAS in Springfield. Later that year he began a nine-year association with WHMP Radio in Northampton.

Madsen serves as anchor of Western Mass News' 5, 5:30, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

He hosted the annual Muscular Dystrophy telethon for more than 20 years, “Your Hometown America Parade”, broadcast worldwide by PBS. In addition, he hosted international teleconferences with noted authors Dr. Daniel Goleman and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

Madsen was born and raised in Southampton, attending schools there and Easthampton High School. He attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where he majored in Communications studies. From 2000 to 2014, he was an adjunct professor at the UMass, developing and teaching a television news reporting course in the Journalism department.

Madsen is very active in the community as a longtime member of the Jimmy Fund Council of Western Massachusetts, having served as its president and current vice president. He also chaired Western Massachusetts most successful golf tournament, the Jimmy Fund – Jeffrey Vinick Classic and has served as that tournament's emcee since 1987. He also emcees a number of charity golf tournaments, including Brightside, and the Dawn to Dusk Golf Marathon, as well as the very popular concerts with the Dan Kane Singers. He's also involved with Baystate Health's Rays of Hope Walk, serving as emcee for a number of its events.

In 2011, Madsen was inducted into the New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science's Silver Circle for his accomplishments in broadcasting and his work in the community.

He's proud to be the first Western Massachusetts recipient of the “Jimmy” Award for his distinguished and continuing support of cancer research and the care of children with cancer. He also received the Jimmy Funds prestigious Bob Cheyne Lifetime Achievement Award for his years of dedicated service to the Jimmy Fund. In November, he received the Sadowsky Visionary Award from the Jimmy Fund Council of Western Massachusetts.

In 2010, The Western Mass Chapter of the Association of Fund raising Professionals honored Madsen with their President's Award.

Other awards include the William D. Mullins Man of the Year Award, the Sr. M. Catherine Laboure Award from the Brightside for Families in Children and the Brightside Golf Classic's William Corriden Award for his commitment to families and children. Viewers have honored Madsen with the Valley Advocate's “Best of Valley” award for ten straight years and thirteen out of the last fourteen years. Madsen is also proud to be voted the Favorite Local TV Personality in the Springfield Republican's Readers Raves poll for four consecutive years.

He and his wife Linda live in Southampton.