Come see us at The Big E!

The Big E begins this week and Western Mass News and Big Y are proud to be a part of this year's fair.

Stop by the Western Mass News broadcast center, located at the end of the Avenue of the States near the New Hampshire building, and say hello to your favorite Western Mass News friends.

Join us weekdays during the fair - between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., as well as between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - for some fun and giveaways (while supplies last), and meet some of your favorite Western Mass News personalities.

We'll also be broadcasting news and weather LIVE, so you could be on TV!

Western Mass News - Your Official Big E News and Weather Source!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.