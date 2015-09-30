Winter is coming and we need your help! It's time for the Salvation Army Coats for Kids drive.

Western Mass News and 94.7 WMAS want to help local kids stay warm this winter.

Donate your gently used coats at our Western Mass News studios at 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or at the 94.7 WMAS studios at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The coats will then go to Belmont Laundry for cleaning and get them to children in need.

We will collecting coats through Friday, October 20.

There are also a number of other drop-off locations across western Massachusetts. You can CLICK HERE for a complete list.

Thanks in advance for your support!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.