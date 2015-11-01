Brittany Murphy, who was born and raised in Massachusetts, is excited be part of the Western Mass News team. She is eager to continue her Journalism career delivering traffic and breaking news stories to the viewers in Western Massachusetts.

Prior to coming to Western Mass News, Brittany worked at WMCT-TV in Marlborough, MA where she held many roles, including news director, anchor, script writer, editor, photographer, and producer.

She is a proud alumnus of Emerson College in Boston where she earned her BS in Journalism.

Brittany is an avid sports enthusiast which led her to an internship in the sports department at WHDH-TV in Boston. Enjoying professional sporting events with friends on the weekends has been one of her passions since her childhood cheerleading days.

Health and fitness continue to be a priority to Brittany, personally and professionally. She can often be found at CrossFit, the gym, running with friends, and using her phone to count carbs. While at WMCT-TV, she wrote, produced, anchored, edited, and directed Marlborough Living, a show that focuses on healthy lifestyles including cooking, working out, and more.

In the community, Brittany’s love of animals brought her to a bond with a local pet rescue. She helped raise public awareness of their need by implementing an on-air feature adoption program at WMCT-TV. She is also a supporter of cancer research and cancer survivors. She can often be seen at numerous walks and events where she rallies friends, families, and other volunteers for a worthy cause.

If you have a story idea for Brittany, feel free to drop her an email.

You can also follow Brittany on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2015 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.