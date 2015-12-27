Here's a look at some local cities and towns that have enacted parking bans:

AMHERST

No overnight parking is allowed on the streets or surface parking lots from December 1 through April 1 between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., regardless of snow on the ground or in the forecast. During that period, overnight parking is allowed in the lower level of the parking garage. Motorists should be aware that the garage is pre-paid metered parking from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, 6 days a week, requiring a trip to the garage for meter payment during that time. Overnight parking is also allowed in the metered side of the Pray Street Lot, which is located in a loop of private parking south of Kendrick Place. These meters are enforced from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m, Monday through Saturday only.

BELCHERTOWN

Seasonal parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

