Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Weekend

Thousands of people will be converging on the Paper City this weekend for the annual St. Patrick's festivities.

Below is route information for the road race on Saturday and the parade on Sunday:

SATURDAY - HOLYOKE ST. PATRICK'S ROAD RACE

The 42nd annual St. Patrick's Road Race begins near the intersection of Maple Street and Lyman Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. Runners then proceed down Maple Street, onto South Street, then a quick right onto Northampton Street (Route 5) and a quick left onto Westfield Road.

The route continues up Westfield Road, a right onto Homestead Avenue, and a right down Cherry Street, which becomes Beech Street after crossing Northampton Street.

The race concludes at the finish line on Hampden Street.

CLICK HERE for a printable map of the race route.

For more information on this year's road race and a Kids Fun Run also taking place Saturday, you can CLICK HERE.

SUNDAY - HOLYOKE ST. PATRICK'S PARADE

The parade steps off from the KMart Plaza on Northampton Street (Route 5) at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The parade will then head north on Northampton Street, then take a right onto Beech Street.

The parade will continue down Beech Street, turn right onto Appleton Street, then take a left onto High Street and conclude in front of Holyoke City Hall.

To see who is marching and at what point along the route, CLICK HERE to see the Parade Line of March.

CLICK HERE for a printable map of the parade route.

For more information on this year's parade, you can CLICK HERE.

If you are heading to the parade on Sunday, be sure to keep an eye out for your friends from Western Mass News and say hi! We look forward to seeing you!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.