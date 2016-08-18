Habitat for Humanity volunteer working to build relationships and homes

An inter-faith project with Habitat for Humanity is working towards building homes and relationships this summer on Allen Street in Springfield.

This week in Everyday People, the story of one exceptional volunteer going above and beyond the call of duty.

"I was involved with the faith base, work in Katrina, work in Kentucky for Red Bird, and also in Springfield for Revitalize CDC," said Tom McGowan, volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Having traveled to other areas of the country for mission work, McGowan said that there's nothing like volunteering in his community.

"I find this is just as exciting and just as rewarding," McGowan added.

Over a dozen congregations of the Jewish, Christian, and Islamic communities started a project at the beginning of the summer at 479 Allen Street in Springfield and now, it's well on it's way to being a new home for a deserving family.

At a time when some Muslims have been targeted because of the acts of Islamic terrorists, McGowan said that this is an opportunity to showcase the love that exists through all faiths.

"I think the important thing to realize here is we are individuals no matter what our faiths are. This project is particularly impressive," McGowan said.

On-site construction manager Kristopher McKelvie said that he knew in an instant that McGowan was an exception volunteer.

"He showed his great skill and immediately took to helping others learn how to use a saw and how to swing a hammer. Very quickly, I realized how I really had a huge helper with me," said McKelvie.

McGowan even let our own Lindsay Iadeluca dig in a little and taught her the in's and out's, just like his fellow volunteers

"He's jumped out here every weekend working with me and the great thing too, he even came in so I could actually take some vacation days this summer," McKelvie explained.

An everyday kind and genuine volunteer who is far from ordinary.

"It's absolutely rewarding. I'm humbled, I really am. I'm not different from anyone else. We are all excited, I'm just one of many people involved in this project," McGowan said.

