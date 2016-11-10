Veterans Day parades and ceremonies

CHECK IT OUT

Communities will gather to honor veterans across western Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday with parades and ceremonies.

If you are looking to celebrate our nations veterans, here is a list of local events for each town:

Events on Friday, November 10:

GREENFIELD

Parade: starts at 10 a.m. at Greenfield Middle School and marches to Veterans Mall on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD

American International College - Ceremony: 11 a.m. at campus center auditorium

Western New England University - Ceremony: 12 p.m. at gazebo outside St. Germain Campus Center

Events on Saturday, November 11:

AGAWAM

Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Green on Main Street in Feeding Hills

AMHERST

Ceremony: 11 a.m. at the North Common

BELCHERTOWN

Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. at the town common

Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Belchertown High School

HOLYOKE

Ceremony: 10 a.m. at the War Memorial on Appleton St.

NORTHAMPTON

Parade: starts at 11 a.m. at Lampron Park and proceeds to ceremonies at Pulaski Park at 12 p.m.

PALMER

Parade: starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Thorndike post office and at Junction Memorial Rock. Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m.

LONGMEADOW

Ceremony: 10 a.m. at Greenwood Park

Veteran’s Day 5K/Walk: registration starts at 9 a.m. at Greenwood Park on Maple Rd. Event begins at 11 a.m.

SOUTHWICK

Parade: starts at 10 a.m. on College Highway marches to the war memorial

SPRINGFIELD

Parade: starts at 11 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College and ends at Court Square. Ceremony to follow

WARE

Parade: starts at 1 p.m. on Main St. Ceremony at Veterans Park to follow

WESTFIELD

Parade: starts at 10:30 a.m. from Westfield Bank on Chapel Street

Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Parker Memorial Park

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Parade: starts at 12 p.m. at St. Thomas School and ends on Town Common. Food and more to follow at Town Common (1 to 4 p.m.)

WILBRAHAM

Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Crane Park

