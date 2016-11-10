Veterans Day parades and ceremonies - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Veterans Day parades and ceremonies

Updated:
By Erin Fitzsimonds
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Communities will gather to honor veterans across western Massachusetts on Friday and Saturday with parades and ceremonies.

If you are looking to celebrate our nations veterans, here is a list of local events for each town:

Events on Friday, November 10:

GREENFIELD 
Parade: starts at 10 a.m. at Greenfield Middle School and marches to Veterans Mall on Main Street

SPRINGFIELD
American International College - Ceremony: 11 a.m. at campus center auditorium
Western New England University - Ceremony: 12 p.m. at gazebo outside St. Germain Campus Center

Events on Saturday, November 11:

AGAWAM
Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. at Veterans Green on Main Street in Feeding Hills

AMHERST
Ceremony: 11 a.m. at the North Common

BELCHERTOWN
Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. at the town common
Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Belchertown High School

HOLYOKE
Ceremony: 10 a.m. at the War Memorial on Appleton St.

NORTHAMPTON
Parade: starts at 11 a.m. at Lampron Park and proceeds to ceremonies at Pulaski Park at 12 p.m.

PALMER 
Parade: starts at 10:45 a.m. at the Thorndike post office and at Junction Memorial Rock.  Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m.

LONGMEADOW
Ceremony: 10 a.m. at Greenwood Park
Veteran’s Day 5K/Walk: registration starts at 9 a.m. at Greenwood Park on Maple Rd.  Event begins at 11 a.m.

SOUTHWICK
Parade: starts at 10 a.m. on College Highway marches to the war memorial

SPRINGFIELD
Parade: starts at 11 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College and ends at Court Square.  Ceremony to follow

WARE 
Parade: starts at 1 p.m. on Main St.  Ceremony at Veterans Park to follow

WESTFIELD 
Parade: starts at 10:30 a.m. from Westfield Bank on Chapel Street
Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Parker Memorial Park

WEST SPRINGFIELD
Parade: starts at 12 p.m. at St. Thomas School and ends on Town Common.  Food and more to follow at Town Common (1 to 4 p.m.)

WILBRAHAM 
Ceremony: 11 a.m. at Crane Park 

