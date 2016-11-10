Businesses offer discounts on Veterans Day

Businesses across western Massachusetts are offering ways to give back to those that have served our nation in honor of Veterans Day.

Some offers are at participating locations and some restrictions may apply. If you have a question on a discount, it's best to contact that business or your local restaurant directly.

Also, because the holiday falls on a Saturday, some offers are available Friday, while others are available Saturday.

Here's a list of some of the restaurants, retail stores, and gas stations, where you will receive a veteran or active military discount:

DUNKIN DONUTS: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free doughnut for active duty and veterans (with military ID)

FRIENDLY’S : Sat. Nov. 11 - Free Big-Two-Do for breakfast with coffee or free All-American Burger with fries and drink for lunch or dinner (Military ID or honorable discharge card required)

BUFFALO WILD WINGS : Sat. Nov. 11 - Veterans and active duty receive a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and side of fries (Dine-in only, proof of service required)

HOOTERS: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free meal from select menu for active duty and veterans (Dine-in only. Present military or proof of service)

RED ROBIN: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Fries for veterans and active duty (Dine-in only, proof of service required)

RUBY TUESDAY : Sat. Nov 11 - Free appetizer up to $10 (Dine-in only. Veterans, active duty, and reserve members with valid military ID)

ON THE BORDER: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free Create Your Own Combo free for active military and vets (Dine-in only. Proof of military ID or service required)

CRACKER BARREL: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake (Dine-in only)

DENNY'S : Fri. Nov. 10 - Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. for veterans and active, non-active, and retired military personnel (Dine-in only, must show military ID)

IHOP: Fri. Nov. 10 - Free short stack of Red, White, and Blue Pancakes or Red, White, and Blue pancake combo between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Item depends on franchise location. Military ID or proof of service required)

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free lunch from select menu and beverage for active, former, or veteran military (Dine-in only, proof of service required)

APPLEBEE'S: Sat. Nov. 11 - Veterans and active duty military a free meal from a limited menu (Dine-in only, proof of service required)

GREAT CLIPS: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free haircut or haircut card to use later.

LITTLE CAESARS: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free 'hot and ready lunch combo' for active duty and veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

99 RESTAURANTS: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free meal from 'Right Size Menu' between 11 a,m. and 4 p.m. for active duty and veterans (Present military ID)

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO: Sat. Nov. 11 - 15% discount on in-store purchase for active and former military, and their dependents (show proof of service at checkout)

F.L. ROBERTS: Sat. Nov. 11 - Free Golden Nozzle car wash and $0.20 off per gallon of fuel (active duty and veterans only, see store details)

GOLDEN CORRAL: Mon. Nov. 13 - Military Appreciation Night. Free meal for active, guard, reserve, retirees, and veterans. (Dine-in only)

OLIVE GARDEN: Sat, Nov. 11 - Free meal from a select menu for active duty and veterans (Dine-in only. Show proof of service)

