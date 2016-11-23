Contractor leaves Springfield veteran's home in disrepair

A local veteran and his wife said that they're out more than $12,000 after a contractor hired to improve their Springfield home started the job, but never finished.

The couple said that they were promised the job would be done before the first snowflakes flew, but that has come and gone and still no sign of their contractor.

Air Force veteran Richard Kagan and his wife, Helene, raised their kids in their Sixteen Acres home. Now, they say they're devastated at the state it's in.

"We don't like living like this. It looks like a slum house. She's been in tears, she can't sleep. I'm all upset. Yesterday. she was balling like crazy," said Richard Kagan.

The contractor they hired was Mike Lyons of Lyons Home Improvement. The Kagans said that they gave Lyons a check for $12,400 back on September 20 to re-side the house and build a garage.

"I made it out to his name and he took it to the bank and cashed it, the same day," Richard Kagan said.

The check was cashed, part of the siding was ripped off, excavation work started, but then nothing.

"He said it would take about four weeks between the foundation and building the garage and putting the siding up. It's been two months now and that's all he's done - made a mess and won't even call us back," Richard Kagan explained.

"Hi Mike, Helene Kagan again. Just wondering what's going on. We haven't heard from you," said Helene Kagan in a phone call to Lyons.

In Massachusetts, contractors are required to be registered by the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation.

A representative of that office told us that Lyons Home Improvement's registration was revoked in 2008 for a similar incident in Springfield.

They said that Lyons was hired to remodel a bathroom, accepted a $7,000 payment, and according to homeowner, demolished the bathroom, but did not return for the remodel.

Those homeowners filed a formal complaint against Lyons Home Improvement, a hearing was scheduled, Lyons failed to appear, and his registration was suspended

The Kagans said that they asked Lyons if he was registered and that he said yes, but unfortunately, they did not ask to see documentation.

We tried to contact Mike Lyons by phone. So far, no response.

In the meantime, the Kagans have filed a complaint with the state and with the city of Springfield's Office of Consumer Information.

"I just want my money back, so I can find someone that knows what they're doing and keeps their promises," Richard Kagan said.

The city of Springfield's Office of Consumer Information said that there is something called the guarantee fund. All contractors pay into this fund when they officially register with the state.

That money is then available to consumers who have an unpaid judgment against a contractor.

However, in this case, the contractor is not registered, so the Kagans are not eligible.

Again, no response so far from Lyons Home Improvement.

