Suspects in deadly Orange home invasion indicted

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two suspects charged in connection with a deadly home invasion in Orange will be arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court Thursday afternoon. 

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Joshua Hart, 24, and Brittany Smith, 27, both of Athol, have been indicted by Franklin County grand jury on murder and attempted murder charges after a home invasion that left Thomas Harty dead and his wife, Joanna Fisher, gravely injured.

The incident occurred on East River Street in Orange on October 5.

Harty was killed and Fisher was taken to the hospital, but she has since died.  

Carey added that Fisher's cause of death remains under investigation by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The grand jury indicted Hart and Smith on charges of: 

  • Murder
  • Attempted Murder
  • Home Invasion, one naming each victim (two counts)
  • Armed Robbery, one naming each victim (two counts)
  • Conspiracy
  • Larceny over $250
  • Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card

Carey noted that Hart and Smith have also been indicted on charges of breaking and entering and larceny over $250, which stem from earlier incidents.

