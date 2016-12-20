Amherst woman killed after being struck by a car driven by her husband

A 67-year old woman is dead after being struck by a car driven by her husband.

The accident happened in the driveway of their family home.

The incident remains under investigation tonight, but at this time, authorities do not feel foul play was involved.

Neighbors on the quiet Amherst street are in shock after what authorities said appears to be a terrible accident.

The accident took place about 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the driveway of the family home at 18 Hunters Hill Circle in Amherst.

Danielle Bessett lives across the street and got home about 9 p.m.

"They had the road taped off with caution tape and there were both state police and Amherst police here and later, a fire truck came to the scene," Bessett said.

The 67-year-old woman was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

Amherst Police, Mass. State Police, and the Northwestern District Attorney's office are investigating.

The State Police reconstruction team was also on the scene trying to determine what happened.

Bessett said that the family across the street were great neighbors.

"They're really wonderful people. They've been so kind to us since we moved here a couple of years ago," Bessett noted.

Bessett added that she remembers the time the family helped during a snowstorm.

"The gentleman in the household came over and snowblowed our driveway and just a couple of days ago. we were both having trouble with our new snowblower and he came over to help us fix it up," Bessett said.

Bessett explained that she spent part of her afternoon making a banana bread to bring over to the grieving family.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office is handling the investigation.

The names of the woman who died and her husband who was driving the car were not released today. That information may come Thursday, according to the D.A.'s office.

