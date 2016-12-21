A little snow on the way for Thursday

More clouds around tonight should help keep low temperatures in the 20s through Thursday morning. Winds remain light to calm and the overnight is looking dry. Our next system is a quick-moving Clipper that will bring us a brief period of light snow Thursday morning. Snow looks to begin close to and after sunup and last through Noon more or less. Accumulations look light with an inch or less, but roads may be slick in spots.

Conditions will improve through the afternoon and a little sunshine is possible. We turn brisk behind the front with winds shifting to the south and west and high temps rise into the upper 30s.

High pressure builds into New England Friday, bringing a dry, sunny day with high temps in the lower to mid 40s.

Our next system rolls in Saturday with a period of mainly rain beginning mid to late morning. Rain showers may mix with snow showers-especially across the higher elevations, but nothing significant or impactful is expected. This system moves out later in the day and we are looking drier Christmas Eve and sunny Christmas Day with highs in the lower 40s.

Our weather pattern stays consistent into early next week with temps slightly above normal. Our next cold front looks to bring mainly rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, but depending on cold air, we may see some brief icing at the start.

