Fumes force evacuation at Conway Grammar School

The Conway Grammar School was evacuated this morning after the smell of fumes was detected when students arrived for class.

The Conway Fire Department, along with local police, were among those that responded to the scene.

The evacuation began when the smell of fumes was detected from one of two oil burners in the school at the start of the school day Wednesday.

Berkshire Gas was contacted because gas appliances are used in the kitchen, but the town's fire chief said that it was an oil furnace that caused the problem.

"The atmospheric pressure, the way it is holding the fumes down close to the ground and it was blowing on the side where most of the kids unload the minute they opened the doors to let the kids in. It's like a vacuum, it sucked the fumes right into the building," said Conway Fire Chief Robert Baker.

Some 145 students in kindergarten through grade six go to school there.

They were evacuated to Frontier Regional High School as their grammar school was checked out.

Officials noted that the evacuation went smoothly.

The students are being bused back to the grammar school, according to Frontier Regional Superintendent Dr. Lynn Carey.

