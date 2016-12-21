Wednesday marks 125th birthday for the game of basketball

It's a game that started over a century ago in at the YMCA International Training Center in Springfield and now spans the world.

On Wednesday, the game of basketball is marking its 125th birthday.

According to the Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame, Dr. James Naismith, who was a physical education teacher, introduced the game to a group of young men at that YMCA on December 21, 1891.

The premise was to shoot a round ball into a round basket that was tacked up teen feet off the floor.

Just three years later, basketball was being played in dozens of countries around the world.

Since 1959, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has served as a place where basketball fans can learn more about the game, celebrate its past, and honor the nearly 300 inductees who have been enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame will be marking the 125th birthday of basketball with a special tournament Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.