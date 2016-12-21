Man donates $100K lottery winnings to Boston shrine

Rev. Conway picked up the check at Lottery headquarters (Photo provided by Mass. Lottery)

BOSTON (AP) - A shrine to a Roman Catholic saint in Boston received an early and unexpected Christmas gift when a man decided to donate his winning $100,000 lottery ticket.

Maryanne Rooney-Hegan, the director of development at St. Anthony Shrine, says a man who wishes to remain anonymous recently called her with news that he had a winning ticket.

The man dropped off the ticket on Monday. Rooney-Hegan and Rev. Thomas Conway, the shrine's executive director, collected the winnings at the Massachusetts State Lottery's Braintree headquarters.

Rooney-Hegan says the donor is a parishioner with "a heart as big as Fenway Park."

Conway tells The Boston Herald the donor "just paid for our Christmas." The shrine doesn't receive funding from the Boston Archdiocese and mostly depends on donors.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.