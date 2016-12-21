Crews replace Christmas tree stolen from West Springfield common

A modern day Scrooge stole a Christmas tree from the West Springfield town green over the weekend, but the decorations weren’t down for long.



There's nothing quite like a twinkling Christmas tree. A news evergreen beauty was donated to the town after the original was stolen in the middle of the night.

A miserly Grinch looking to steal Christmas cheer was lurking in West Springfield.



"It’s kind of awful that people are out doing this kind of thing this time of year. It’s pretty heartbreaking," said James Cichetti.

In the still of a silent night, the tree displayed in the town common was hacked away and all that remained was a stump and some tattered branches.



"I was very disappointed that somebody decided to steal the Christmas tree from the town green," Kevin Sears added.

Word spread that the twinkling centerpiece to the town common was taken.



"Here’s the thing. The Grinch may have stolen Christmas from Whoville, but we’re not going to let him steal it from the citizens of West Springfield," Sears added.

The owners Chichetti Teamwork at Sears Real Estate weren’t going to let the town be robbed of holiday joy.



"Tis the season to be holly and jolly," Sears noted.

They bought a new tree to light up the West Springfield town green.



"It’s really nice that people reached out and said they wanted to replace it," said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

Laurie Cassidy of West Springfield added, "I think it’s amazing."



A group of locals gathered around to see the new tree trimmed.



"It just broke our hearts. Today’s gift is really heartwarming for the whole community," Cassidy noted.



You can’t help, but wonder what might have happened to the tree?



"Some people had mentioned maybe they needed it. They were poor, down trodden. If people really do need one, I would rather they reach out to my office," Reichelt said.



While we may never know where the first tree ended up, the new tree stands as a proud symbol of the town’s joy and charity.



"Here we are to bring the holiday cheer, Christmas cheer back to West Springfield," Cichetti explained.

A number of people stepped up to replace the tree. It just goes to show that the Grinch really couldn’t steal Christmas.

