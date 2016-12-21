Elevated CO levels prompt evacuations on Allen St. in Springfield

Two businesses at a Springfield strip mall had to be evacuated Friday as crews investigated a reported gas leak.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said crews were called to 1504 Allen Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday for a reported gas leak.

Leger noted detectors found elevated levels of carbon monoxide from someone using a saw inside the back of the building.

There was no natural gas leak found.

Thom Child and Family Center and Open Arms Child Care, which are both located at the site, were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries or illnesses were reported.

Officials are letting the building air out before people will be allowed back inside.

