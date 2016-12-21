Don Gleason's Camping Supply in Northampton preparing to close

After nearly 60 years in business, a fixture in Northampton is closing its doors.

Come January, Don Gleason's Camping Supply on Pearl Street will go up for lease.

After so many years in the same location with such loyal customers, it was not an easy decision for the Gleason family.

"The original store was that small area out front," said John Gleason.

Gleason grew up in the store and is proud to show off what his father, Don, built, what his family sustained, and all the history that goes along with the 58 years Don Gleason's Camping Supply has been in Northampton.

"This building here in the center, I was told, was in the 1860s was O'Leary's Livery," Gleason noted.

The iconic Gleason's opened at 9 Pearl Street in Northampton in 1958 when John was 10 years old.

"My father and mother, it was my father's idea. He liked camping as a kid and said we ought to get into the camping business, so in 1958, we went into the camping business," Gleason explained.

It's been a family affair with the Gleason's five kids. When Don Gleason retired, son John took it over, but family has always been a part of this business.

"Our footwear department is one of these things that's second to none," Gleason noted.

Always the salesman, when asked why after 58 years he's retiring, Gleason noted, "The demands are so much this day and age and the business environment isn't what it was, you know, for the small person. We're competing against multi-national, huge conglomerates and it's tough."

Gleason also simply said that it's time.

"I'm not getting any younger. I started at 10 years old, family business, and I said I think I've had enough," Gleason said.

Besides, Gleason said, he and his wife have a lot to do outside of these walls - mainly camping. He wants to get back to the reason his family started the business in the first place.

"I love camping. This country is so well endowed with national parks that it's...everybody should see this country," Gleason added.

As for Gleason's loyal customers, he added, "I want to thank every one of them. If they want to come in and get a handshake, I'll do it. I mean, without customers, you have nothing."

Gleason's toyed with the idea of closing at Christmas, but after such a tremendous response from customers, Gleason said that they'll stay open and keep their retirement sale going until sometime in January.

