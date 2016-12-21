Suspect in human trafficking at Feeding Hills spa arraigned

An Agawam woman has been arraigned in connection with the human trafficking investigation at a Feeding Hills spa.

Chun Nu Li, 50, is now being held on $1 million cash bail, with conditions including that she surrender her passport.

On December 13, search warrants were executed at Feeding Hills Spa at 1226 Springfield Street, as well as at a private residence at 1162 Springfield Street, following a months-long investigation into alleged prostitution and human trafficking at the spa.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that the investigation led to an arrest warrant issued against Chun Nu Li on two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude. She was arrested on December 14 in New York and was returned to Massachusetts on Tuesday.

“Human trafficking is an especially detestable crime, which preys on vulnerable people for the financial profit of the perpetrator. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and its law enforcement partners are committed to stopping this form of exploitation and firmly applying the law to these offenders," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

Chun Nu Li is expected to be back in court on January 20.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

