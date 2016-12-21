Pittsfield Police asking for holiday cards for a special department member

The men and women at the Pittsfield Police Department have a special request this holiday season.

They are asking for Christmas and holiday cards for a man who has become a part of their family for decades, who is now facing a difficult battle.

In Pittsfield, everybody knows Larry. He's known as Larry the weather guy.

However, to those at the police department. it's Officer Larry.

Pittsfield Police Officer Steven Hunt explained that decades ago, an officer "heard what sounded like fireworks in the common and when he got there, there was a group of kids throwing fireworks at the person who turned out to be Larry."

That officer brought Larry back to the station and decades later, he's still there.

You can find Larry at the police department most days, bringing coffee to the officers, helping to shovel, and of course singing.

"He has been singing them at our Christmas party since I've been here, for 32 years," Hunt added.

Some songs you'll likely recognize others, while others he composes on the spot.

"He just lightens up the room," Hunt noted.

However, just weeks before Christmas, doctors told Larry that he is very sick.

"As he says, he has a kemia, which we found out was leukemia," Hunt said.

So, Pittsfield officers asked the community for cards.

"Just trying to make this the best Christmas ever for Larry," Hunt added.

Larry's face lights up like a Christmas tree with each card that he reads.

"Oh, this is nice. I love it," Larry said.

Hunt added, "It is. It's going to be really hard. No one who works here now knows what it's like to not have Larry here because he has outlasted us so far."

Larry doesn't seem to realize the impact that his forecasts, singing, and acts of kindness has had on this community, but if the piles of letters are any indication, it's that one person can make a major difference in the lives of those around them.

"I say a prayer for him every night. Hopefully, we get a miracle and he is with us for a while," Hunt said.

If you would like to send a letter to Larry, there's still time. You can send them address them to:

Officer Larry Guay

Pittsfield Police

39 Allen Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

