Big Y Surprise Squad makes a special Christmas delivery

Christmas is just a few days away and this week, the Big Y Surprise Squad made a special delivery with the help of Santa himself to a family in Lee, who was nominated for their outstanding courage, strength, and loving spirits.

The Nutt family in Lee are just like any other family looking for a merry Christmas.

Meet Em, an 18 year old with special needs, who loves nothing more than Thomas the Tank Engine and her younger sister, Delaney, an up-and-coming football star and diehard Miami Dolphins fan.

However, for the last 14 years, the Nutt family has been missing a link in their loving family.

Heidi Nutt's husband was killed in Iraq in 2003.

"It's not the same as you used to be. We try to honor him and all the soldiers who are overseas and can't be home with their families. It's huge for people to remember them," Heidi explained.

A family with a missing link this Christmas was nominated to the Big Y Surprise Squad and we were lucky to be able to get the big man involved - Santa Claus himself.

Of course, Santa never comes empty handed. He brought a sky-high bridge jump Thomas the Tank Engine for Em with two mini trains and a football and Miami Dolphins jersey for Delaney, who is a center on her football team.

We also surprised Heidi with $250 to Big Y for food, gas anything she might need

"That's what Christmas is about - family, friends, and making memories," Heidi added.

Making new memories and new friends this year for Christmas, while honoring a forever piece of the Nutt family

If you would like to nominate someone for a visit from our Surprise Squad, just email us at surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

