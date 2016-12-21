Lanes open following truck crash on I-91 southbound in Springfield

State police have responded to a truck crash on on I-91 southbound at Exit 11 at around 6 p.m. tonight.
MassDOT reported that there were three lanes closed, however the scene was cleared by 6:30 p.m.
State police also report that two other vehicles were involved.
