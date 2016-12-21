Toys for Tots makes delivery to kids in Springfield

Christmas is only a few days away and families will soon be gathering around the tree and opening presents.

However, unfortunately, not every family can afford gifts.

Wednesday afternoon at HAPHousing, Marines delivered toys to families at this shelter.

There were so many smiling faces, all thanks to Toys for Tots.

The program director told us that there are about 30 kids who benefited from today's donations and said that this time of year isn't just about receiving, but also about giving back.

Families staying at the resource center are struggling to make ends meet, but with help from Toys for Tots, kids don't have to miss out on the festivities.

"I think it's a good opportunity for conditions families are in. [I] lost my job a bit ago. It was really hard, so it's a good opportunity for the kids," said Chris Rodriguez.

Western Mass News was a proud sponsor of Toys for Tots and with your help, we were able to collect thousands of toys, including several bicycles.

It's not too late to contribute. You can always go on toysfortots.org to learn more.

