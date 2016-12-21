Record-breaking holiday travel expected

A record breaking number of folks will be heading home for the holidays.

That means airports and roads will be packed with travelers heading out on Christmas adventures.

There's no place like home for the holidays, but getting there may be a little bit tricky.

"We're looking at record breaking travel for the holiday season," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.

Travelers are getting ready to take their holiday vacation.

"About 103 million people are going to be traveling for the holiday. The majority of those folks are going to be hitting the roads," Marsian added.

Here in New England, about 4.4 million people will be traveling this holiday and drivers are already seeing the busy roads.



"I travel pretty much every day and the highways have been packed," said John Insero of Holyoke.

The low gas prices and timing of the holiday is fueling hectic highways.



"With Christmas falling on a Sunday, makes for a holiday on Monday for a lot of people, so it's a nice long weekend to take advantage of," Marsian added.

Last-minute shoppers are also clogging up the roads and the wintry weather hasn't helped.

AAA said that they have received an uptick in the number of calls for stranded drivers.

"We're going to get bad weather tomorrow, so you can see the parking lots are full. Everyone is trying to get it in today because we're getting close to Christmas," said Rita Peterson of West Springfield.

If you are catching a flight, you may want to allow a little extra time. There is about a 2.5 percent increase in air travel.



"You'll see the majority of traffic on Friday and then return on Monday for the last day of the holiday," Marsian noted.

So how do you bypass the traffic?



"The only trick to beating the traffic is to leave as early as you are willing and able to leave," Marsian noted.

