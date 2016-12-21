Three people are homeless following a house fire in Westfield

Westfield crews responded to the scene of 8 Columbia St. at around 6 p.m. for a house fire.

All the occupants were able to get out the house safely, including some dogs in the residence, however one cat has been unaccounted for.

The house sustained alot of damage on the second and third floors, making the home uninhabitable for the ones living there.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the afflicted persons, and a GoFundMe page has already been started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Columbia Street is currently being blocked to traffic.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.