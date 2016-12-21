Santa grants young girls' wish to see their big sister return for the holidays

A Christmas miracle happened Wednesday night in Holyoke.

Sisters Trinity and Ayame thought they were just taking pictures with Santa Claus at the Holyoke Mall, but instead they received a present you can’t put a price on: a touching family reunion.

Trinity, 12, and 3 year old Ayame, 3, asked Santa to see their big sister for Christmas this year.

“Let me go see what I can do for you,” Santa replied.

Their big sister, Bryanna, was waiting for them right around the corner.

“It’s during this time that being in military brings you down and having the opportunity is the best, and to surprise her is even better. Family all the better.”

Bryanna is in the Navy. She’s been living in Texas as she trains and thought she would miss the holidays, but after a successful GoFundMe campaign by the family, she was able to make it home.

Bryanna is expected to be here New Years as well as Christmas.

