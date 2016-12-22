Breezy and cold tonight, then sunshine is back Friday

Skies continue to clear out and wind from the west-northwest will be a bit gusty for a time. This breeze will keep temperatures from cooling quickly and we may stay steady for a while overnight. By dawn, the valley should fall into the lower 20s, while the hills will stay more in the mid and even upper 20s with a wind chill.

Lots of sunshine is on tap for Friday as high pressure builds into New England. This will allow for a quiet weather day with highs in the low 40s and a lighter breeze.

Our next cold front will come into the area on Saturday with increasing clouds before dawn. At the start of the day, we have a brief window of seeing a few snowflakes, but we will turn to rain fairly quickly. Rain showers are expected into the mid-afternoon with some wet snow possible in the Berkshires and hill towns. Christmas Eve day will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

High pressure to our north will allow for drier weather Christmas Eve and Day, but we stay chilly with highs Sunday in the low 40s with good sunshine.

With the jet stream staying well to our north next week, most storms will be a miss for us in terms of snow. We may see some rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, then we get hit with a colder shot of air for midweek-but nothing too dramatic.

