Head-on crash injures two Thursday morning in Greenfield

Emergency crews responded to an early morning head-on car crash at the intersection of Cheapside and Hope in Greenfield.

Officers from the Greenfield Police Department, the Greenfield Fire Department, and Medicare Ambulance arrived at the scene at 6:17 a.m.

According to Greenfield Police, when they arrived at the accident they discovered two people with injuries still strapped in their vehicles.

Responders were able to rescue the drivers from their cars, and were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Greenfield Police said both drivers are expected to survive.

