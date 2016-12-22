Thursday marks 17 years since Holyoke officer was killed in the line of duty

It's been 17 years since a Holyoke police officer was killed in the line of duty.

John DiNapoli was shot and killed on on the morning of December 22, 1999.

DiNapoli, 52, was in an unmarked cruiser, running an errand when he wound up volunteering to respond to a disturbance call.

He was shot five times, and died in his cruiser.

His killer, Eddie Morales, is serving life in prison without the chance for parole.

A statue stands in DiNapoli's honor across the street from the Holyoke Police Department on Appleton Street.

