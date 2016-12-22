Warren Police identify car in suspicious activity reports - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Warren Police identify car in suspicious activity reports

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Warren said that they have identified a car involved in some suspicious activity.

You might remember we told you this week that two people were reportedly offering vacuum services door-to-door in Warren and Ware.

Along with those services, they offer candy and cookies, but take it back if their services are declined.

Police noted that the black Mercedes involved has been identified.

They are still not sure who the salespeople are, but they know they are selling Kirby vacuum cleaners.

