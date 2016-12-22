Investigation continues into Westfield house fire

A Westfield family is without a home after a roaring fire caused heavy damage to the house.

With Christmas just days away, an outpouring of support surrounds the Westfield family that lost so much.

That family looked on as their home went up in flames, but the community is making sure they have a good start in rebuilding all that they lost.

"Hey, there's a fire in the house. Everybody get out of the house."

That's what James Lewis heard after a good Samaritan alerted his family that their Columbia Street home was on fire.

"I was in my room packing some Christmas gifts," Lewis explained.

Lewis rushed out of the home, but immediately ran back into the flames.

"I made sure everybody got out of the house, my mom was still inside," Lewis said.

His mother and sister made it out safely.

"Once I knew that everyone was out of the house, we went back in, we got the dogs, we got the cats," Lewis noted.

The entire second and third story were destroyed, but a Christmas miracle saved one thing in the home.

"Miraculously, they all survived except for a few in the upstairs where the fire happened, but everything under the tree is mostly undamaged," Lewis said.

However, there are many things that were lost in the fire. Clothes and many other essentials are tossed in the rubble.

The Westfield community jumped into action. A GoFundMe page was set up the night of the fire.

"It's amazing. I didn't really think that people knew we were on the map really. It's great to know that me and my family are getting support," Lewis noted.

With humble and grateful hearts, they vow that this Christmas will still be a merry one.

"I mean as long as everybody got out safe, we can always rebuild. If you don't have a life, then you can't come back from that," Lewis said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

