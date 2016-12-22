Police caution leaving boxes from holiday tech gifts at the curb

You’ve seen the videos of bandits stealing your holiday gifts right off your porch.

Now, police are warning residents on how to prevent thieves from targeting homes after those gifts have been unwrapped.

"The people who are looking at the packages you leave outside are the people who did get coal for Christmas. They're the people who don't have great Christmases who don't do the right things," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.



Once gifts are opened, you don't want to advertise to the world what goodies await thieves inside your home



"If you leave everything you got out for Christmas - computers, TVs, video game systems - you're basically inviting people into your living room the day you opened it. People are going to see what's at your curb," Wilk noted.



Wilk is reminding residents to not leave any leftover boxes on the curb, even if it's trash day



"These are pictures found on the internet. These are pictures people did for Christmas...the wrong way to do it, people left boxes, and the right way crushing them up. It makes them a lot harder. Someone won't go through your trash bin and start digging them up. However, if you see this and this, anyone can see that," Wilk added.



Wilk said that they don't typically see a rise in break-ins after the holidays, but that is, in part, because of warnings like this. However, police do see a lot of boxes left at the curb.



"Computer boxes, things like that. It's difficult because we know it's an invitation for people to come check out their house," Wilk noted.



