Busy days ahead at the RMV as 2016 comes to an end

The holiday season is a busy time for all of us. It's also busy at the Registries of Motor Vehicles across the state.

One of the reasons why is that commercial plates expire December 31.

Valerie Stauber was one of the people visiting the Springfield RMV on Thursday.

"I was here to renew a truck registration for the YMCA of Greater Springfield," said Stauber.

Stauber was pleasantly surprised at how quick she got her business done.

"I was in and out in two minutes," Stauber added.

The week between Christmas and New Year's is traditionally the busiest time at RMV offices.

If you're going to the registry, you can go online and find out what the current waiting time is. Much of your business with the RMV can also be done online these days.

Others were expecting to wait which never happened.

"I was returning my plates and I was shocked at how quick it was, it was like in and out," said Victoria Hernandez of Springfield.

The RMV has undergone changes to help streamline the process and move visitors along more quickly and Bill Carellas has noticed.

"They changed how the lines work. They have more people, more staff. They've done a great job," said Carellas.

Bill Pianka has also noticed the before and after improvements.

"I've been here in the past. The new system they put out here is a vast improvement, " said Pianka.

The best times to visit the RMV is usually before lunch, during the middle of the week, and during the middle of the month.

All RMV offices in Massachusetts will be closed this Monday, December 26.

