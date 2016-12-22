Officials identify Amherst woman struck and killed by her husband's vehicle

There's new information on that fatal crash involving a husband that struck his wife with a vehicle in Amherst.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, has identified the woman as 67-year-old Maria Julia Hernandez.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office said that Hernandez was killed when she was hit by a car in her own driveway.

Investigators noted that she was hit on Hunters Hill Circle just after 6 p.m. Tuesday by a car driven by her husband.

Hernandez was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where she later died.

Her husband has not been charged in the crash.

