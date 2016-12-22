Police investigating shooting on Eastern Ave. in Springfield

One man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

Springfield Police said that around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot two times in his lower torso near 81 Eastern Avenue.

That victim, whom police said has been uncooperative with investigators, was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.