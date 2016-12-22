Shopper receives special holiday surprise at Walmart in Sturbridge

'Tis the season to be jolly and for one Walmart shopper today, their holiday wishes came true.

Their shopping cart, which was filled with the holiday list of items, was all free of charge and it's a gift they won't soon forget.

It was something out of a dream for Marcia Dryjowicz of Warren. She was checking out at Walmart with a cart filled with the last-minute holiday necessities when holiday helper Jessica Ramick gave her the news.

The store had paid for her entire shopping cart - all $478 of it!

"She started tearing up and I was like 'Please, don't cry' and she was just blown away. I was blown away by it," Ramick explained.

Dryjowicz said "Incredible gift, very appreciative. It's a great day, thank you."

Dryjowicz was shopping for her six children and two grandchildren, from Keurigs and blow-up mattresses, to blankets and candy.

All of Dryjowicz's kids will be home safe and sound for Christmas eve for the first time in years and some are flying in from across the globe.

"Two from Japan, one from Florida," Dryjowicz said.

Dryjowicz remembers her twin sister and mother on this holiday. Both died of pancreatic cancer. She donates to the cancer society on a regular basis and though she is thankful for the gifts, family will always be first.

"Just bringing the family together, because they are scattered all over the place, and when you have eight brothers and sisters, and their kids, its everything so," Dryjowicz explained.

It was Walmart's way to say thank you to their customers, spread some holiday cheer, and to show what the holidays are all about.

"I think it's a great experience for the community and I think it's going to be really something wonderful to change somebody's life like this," said Wendy Hubbard, manager of the Walmart in Sturbridge.

As a mother of four, Hubbard knows the feeling of giving back.

"You want to make a mother happy, a child happy, and see the reaction of how special this really is," Hubbard added.

Other Walmarts around the country are giving back to a special customer for the first time. They plan to continue it through the holiday season to help make a difference in their customers lives and they certainly did that today.

"Thank you, Merry Christmas," Dryjowicz said.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.