Members of the Springfield police department become Santa's helpers

The Springfield Police Department lent a helping hand to Santa Claus to several families in need this Christmas.

The department teamed up with the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots to make wishes come true this holiday season.



Their first stop was to Christina's House in Springfield; a shelter for women and their children who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless.

"That's what the Springfield Police Department has done, they're bringing hope to homeless families and putting smiles on children's faces on Christmas morning," said Linda Mumblo, the founder of Christina's House.



"This is beautiful, my son will be smiling Sunday morning, this is awesome!" said April Green, a resident at Christina's House.



All of the gifts donated on Thursday were put together through team effort.

"We were able to take Toys for Tots and Toys for Joy and combine them this year!" said Sgt. Brian Elliot of the Springfield Metro Unit.



But members of the Springfield Police Department weren't finished making their rounds just yet.

Along the way, they surprised residents of one Springfield neighborhood with an impromptu early Christmas.

Springfield police stopped by to deliver more toys to families that are designated by the Salvation Army.

"We come across people all the time that are down on their luck and we get their addresses and names and we come out and make deliveries to these fine people today to make sure they have a merry Christmas!" said Sgt. John Delaney.

Neighbors of one Springfield neighborhood began coming out of their homes in curiosity of what officers were doing.

All of Santa's helpers just had to continue spreading holiday joy by giving out even more presents to other children.



This is the first year the Springfield Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army, and for now on they plan on making it an annual event.

