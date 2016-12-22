What to expect while traveling this holiday season

Thousands of people are hitting the roads to their holiday destinations.

In New England, about 4.4 million people are estimated to be traveling this holiday.



Numbers are so high this year because the holiday ends up falling on the weekend, and from low gas prices.

AAA is encouraging people to leave as early as possible, they predict the most traffic will be on Friday.

As for drivers, some said they don't mind the traffic as long as they are with family.

Chris Murphy will be traveling to New Hampshire with his sons. He believes patience and kindness go a long way.



"It's the holiday time, have a little more patience and let people get to where they're going and youre get there too," said Murphy.

A lot of drivers try to avoid the holiday rush by leaving as soon as possible.

Brad Lewis if from Albany and is already making the trip to Rhode Island with his wife.

"We were lucky enough to leave early, so so my advice would be plan ahead and expect to go slower so you won't be stressed out." said Murphy.

As for the air travel, Mass. DOT said drivers should plan to get to the airport at least two hours beforehand for domestic flights and three hours before for international.



The state will be shutting down construction starting at 12 p.m. Friday until Tuesday morning.

For those who need a quick pick-me-up on the way to see family, free coffee will be served Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at service plazas.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.