Holiday travelers being asked to plan ahead for busy weekend

Millions are traveling this weekend for the holidays, and there are a number of things you‘ll need to know before you head out the door.

It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year.

In New England 4.4 million people are expected to travel to make it in time to spend the holidays with loved ones.

The holidays are all about family and cheer, but traveling during this time of year can be stressful if you don’t plan ahead.

Folks are getting excited for the holidays, as with great company, presents, and yummy egg nog on the horizon, what’s not to love.

But with millions of people expected to take on the air and roads, you’re going to want to allow yourself some extra time.

Some contributing factors are the timing of the holiday, it being on the weekend, and low gas prices.

That’s why AAA is encouraging drivers to leave as early as possible. A notion drivers couldn’t agree with more.

There’s also about a 2.5 percent increase in air travel.

MassDOT is telling flyers to get to the airport at least two hours beforehand for domestic flights and three hours before for international.

The state will be shutting down construction starting at noon tomorrow up through Tuesday morning.

And for those who need a quick pick me up on the way to see family, free coffee will be served Saturday from 10-5 p.m. at service plazas.

