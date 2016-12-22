Holyoke police investigate fatal shooting in a camper trailer - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Holyoke police investigate fatal shooting in a camper trailer

Holyoke police are investigating the death of a man at the area of 100 Pine St. at around 5:40 p.m.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in a camper trailer.

He was believed to have been shot from a handgun.

The District Attorney along with the Holyoke Police are currently assessing the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

