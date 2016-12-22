Holyoke police investigate fatal shooting in a camper trailer

Holyoke police are investigating the death of a man at the area of 100 Pine St. at around 5:40 p.m.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound in a camper trailer.

He was believed to have been shot from a handgun.

The District Attorney along with the Holyoke Police are currently assessing the scene.

