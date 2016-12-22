Los Angeles Metro subway cars to be built by CRRC

It appears that the Chinese owned rail manufacturing company, CRRC, will be building more rail cars in Springfield.

Their manufacturing plant is currently under construction on the site of the old Westinghouse location on Page Boulevard.

CRRC just announced it has a deal to manufacture new subway cars for the city of Los Angeles.

The company will do the final assembly of those cars at its Springfield plant.

While the deal was approved by the L.A Metro public transit system, it is not officially final since some other bidders are contesting the result.

CRRC will already be making red line cars for the MBTA.

