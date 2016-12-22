Palmer man gives back to Sister Caritas Cancer Center in an ice sculpture

A Palmer man has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season and he's showing off his appreciation in the form of an ice sculpture.

Michael Rondeau was diagnosed with cancer and has been going through treatments at the ancer center through Mercy Medical Center.

Every year he creates ice sculptures outside of his parents’ home in Palmer.

Well, this year he made one that simply said “Thank You.”

"I wanted to give back and tell them thank you for what they did and helping me get back on my feet. It was quite a road and there's been a lot of people in the community that have helped me and have been supportive and it's great," said Michael.

Michael is also collecting donations which he said will go back to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center.

He said there will be a little sleigh bell outside until Saturday if you would like to donate.

