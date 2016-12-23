Holyoke police make multiple arrests in relation to Thursday homicide

The Holyoke Police Department have placed two suspects under arrest in relation to a murder that took place Thursday evening.

According to Jim Leydon. the spokesperson of the Holyoke Police Department, said officers responded to the area of 100 Pine Street at 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Leydon said when police arrived to the scene they discovered an unresponsive man inside a camper trailer.

Paramedics noticed while on their way to Baystate Medical Center that the man, who was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Siraowski, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Mr. Siraowski was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Leydon said the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit was assigned to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, along with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the scene for an active homicide investigation.

Detectives were able to identify a person of interest early in the investigation. Leydon said once they located the first suspect, a second suspect was quickly determined.

Police placed Eric Carattini, 24, of Holyoke, MA and Nashan Perez, 20, also of Holyoke under arrest. Both suspects are on charged with murder.

"I would like to thank the Holyoke Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to my office for their quick action and skill that led to these two arrests." District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated in a press release.

Both suspects will be arraigned on Friday in Holyoke District Court.

