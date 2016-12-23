State police seize 1,000 bags of heroin, arrest 3

Massachusetts State Police have arrested two people from Vermont and one man from Connecticut who are suspected of trafficking cocaine and heroin.

According to State Police Media Relations, Trooper Jesse Gadarowski of the Shelburne Falls Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 10 in Bernardston early Friday morning.

Trooper Gadarowski stopped the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado for motor vehicle violations. While conducting the stop, Trooper Gadarowski called for back-up assistance by Trooper Anthony Lavigne.

Upon further investigation, both troopers discovered 1,000 bags of a substance believed to be heroin, along with 60 grams of what is believed to be cocaine in the vehicle.

State Police placed Brandon Kanton, 23, of Winooski, Vermont under arrest. Police also arrested two passengers; Amber Palumbo, 29, of Winnoski and Nigin Gunter, 24 of Hartford, Connecticut.

All suspects will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Friday.

